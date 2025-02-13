Customs seize ganja worth Rs 4.77 cr from passenger at Kochi airport
Kochi: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 15.9 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 4.77 crore, from a passenger at Cochin International Airport on Thursday.
The accused, Balwinder Singh Negi, 36, a resident of Chandigarh, was travelling from Bangkok to Cochin on Thai Airways Flight No. TG 347. The AIU has registered a case, and investigations are ongoing.
