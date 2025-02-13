Kottayam: The police have launched a detailed probe into the ragging case registered against five students of Government Nursing College in Kottayam. Addressing the media here on Thursday, district police chief Shahul Hameed A IPS revealed that lapses from the part of the college authorities and warden of the men’s hostel in preventing the crime will be probed. Involvement of more senior students in ragging is also under investigation.

He added that provisions in UGC act and KN Raghavan Committee report on ragging will be studied in detail as part of the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ Currently, a case is registered against the accused under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. Criminal intimidation and extortion charges are also slapped against the five. Statements of more students who were ragged by the accused will be recorded,” said the SP.

Amid this, a video of the brutal torture of a junior student was aired on news channels. In the footage, one of the accused was seen injuring a youth with a compass. The victim was reportedly tied to a bed while the assailants placed a dumbbell on his private parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the video, the district police chief said that a detailed investigation will be carried out to find the orginal video. He added that the police have seized phones of all the five accused.

Kottayam Gandhi Nagar police arrested five nursing students on charges of ragging first year students at Govt. Nursing College on Wednesday. The accused are second-year general nursing students Samuel Johnson (20) and Jeeva NS (19) and third-year students Rahul Raj KP (22), Rijiljith C (21) and Vivek NV (21). Three first-year students filed a complaint against the five.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, the ragging began in November last year. The students alleged that they were forced to stand naked and subjected to severe physical abuse using dumbbells, including tying them to their private parts. Further allegations include injuries inflicted using compasses and similar objects, followed by the application of lotion on the wounds.