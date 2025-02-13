Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has granted extensive parole to several convicts in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case, allowing them to spend a substantial period outside prison in the past 12 years. Data presented in the state assembly reveals that while three convicts were granted parole for over 1,000 days (nearly three years), six others received more than 500 days.



According to the data, KC Ramachandran, one of the key convicts, was granted 1,081 days (2.96 years) of parole. This included leave for family visits, funerals, marriage functions and a special COVID-19 parole. He has spent 9 years, 4 months, and 8 days in jail.

Similarly, TK Rajesh received 940 days (over two and a half years) of parole for reasons including family visits and medical treatment for his mother. He has served 6 years, 1 month, and 19 days in prison.

Another convict, Trouser Manoj was granted 1,068 days (2.92 years), while Sijith (Annan Sajith) received 1,078 days (2.96 years) outside jail. They served 7 years, 11 months and 10 years, 7 months in jail respectively. Muhammed Shafi was granted 656 days (1.7 years), Shinoj received 925 days (2.5 years) and Rafeek was allowed 782 days (2.1 years) of parole.

One of the most notorious figures in the case, Kodi Suni (Sunil Kumar), was granted only 60 days of parole during this period. He has served 12 years, 3 months and 29 days in jail.

The data was revealed in the Kerala Assembly in response to a question by opposition leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. The government has defended the decisions, stating that all paroles were granted in accordance with jail regulations, which allow convicts to apply for leave under specific circumstances, such as medical emergencies and family functions.

T P Chandrasekharan, 52, leader of the Revolutionary Marxist Party, was hacked to death by a gang while returning home on his bike in 2012.

Parole to convicts

1. KC Ramachandran

Total parole days granted: 1,081

Total time served in jail: 9 years, 4 months, 8 days.

2. TK Rajesh

Total parole days granted: 940

Total time served in jail: 6 years, 1 month, 19 days.

3. Manoj (Trouser Manoj)

Total parole days granted: 1,068

Total time served in jail: 7 years, 11 months, 7 days.

4. Sijith (Annan Sajith)

Total parole days granted: 1,078

Total time served in jail: 10 years, 7 months, 10 days.

5. Muhammed Shafi

Total parole days granted: 656

Total time served in jail: 9 years, 27 days.

6. Shinoj

Total parole days granted: 925

Total time served in jail: 10 years, 6 months, 29 days.

7. Rafeek

Total parole days granted: 782

Total time served in jail: 7 years, 3 months, 8 days.

8. Manojkumar (Kirmani Manoj)

Total parole days granted: 851

Total time served in jail: 10 years, 4 months, 18 days.

9. Sunil Kumar (Kodi Suni)

Total parole days granted: 60

Total time served in jail: 12 years, 3 months, 29 days.

10. MC Anoop

Total parole days granted: 900

Total time served in jail: 10 years, 8 months, 10 days.

11. Krishnan

Total parole days granted: 10

Total time served in jail: 7 months, 4 days.

12. Geothi Babu

Total parole days granted: Nil

Total time served in jail: 7 months, 12 days.