Kochi: The twin towers of Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silversand Island, Vyttila in Kochi are likely to be demolished using the method adopted to raze five apartment complexes in the neighbouring Maradu municipality in 2019. The discussion on the demolition was initiated at the first meeting of a committee constituted by Ernakulam district collector on Thursday. Collector NSK Umesh constituted the committee as per the February 3 High Court verdict. The court ordered to demolish and reconstruct the residential towers B and C which are under severe distress due to poor construction.

The collector told the media after the meeting that the possibilities of using the Maradu model will be explored. Structural engineer Anil Joseph, who was associated with the demolition in Maradu, has been included in the committee. The collector said the committee will meet again next week when the managing director of the Army Welfare Housing Association (AWHO) will be in the city. The date of the meeting will be fixed based on the officer’s availability. The AWHO, which built the army towers, was of the view that there was no need to demolish the strictures, and they could be retrofitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collector said engineer Anil Joseph will make a presentation on the demolition technologies at the next meet. The committee members will visit the site on Saturday. “This is an issue involving people’s safety. Hence, time is very critical. All decisions have to be taken fast. I have requested the residential association to report all their apprehensions to the committee,” the collector said. He said the residents association will be holding a general body to discuss their grievances over the rental compensations proposed in the high court order. The high court has ordered the AWHO to pay apartment owners of towers B and C a monthly rent of Rs 21,000 and Rs 23,000, respectively.

The collector said the committee will also be assessing whether the demolition will have any impact on Tower A in the complex. There are 56 families residing in it, while the towers in distress house 204 families each. The committee also has to look into the possible impact of the demolition on the Kochi Metro line passing near the buildings. Representatives of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, controller of explosives and Fire and Rescue Services, will also be included in the committee, the collector said. “Maradu was all about demolition alone. This involves reconstruction also. So we have to look into aspects like clearance for reconstruction too,” the collector said.