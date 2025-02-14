Kochi: The state's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday seized unaccounted money from police squads deployed on highway duty and found an officer under the influence of alcohol, VACB officials said.

The VACB conducted the surprise inspection, named "Midnight Operation," on highway patrol and control room vehicles in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts under the Vigilance Central Range earlier in the day, according to a release issued by VACB.

A total of 13 highway patrol vehicles and 12 control room vehicles were inspected. During the operation, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2,850 was found in the Mannarkad highway patrol vehicle, while Rs 2,000 was recovered from the Perumbavoor control room vehicle, the release said.

Additionally, a police officer was found inebriated while on duty in a highway patrol vehicle operating in the Muvattupuzha, Koothattukulam, and Kalady areas, it added. Officials also discovered that highway patrol vehicles were parked away from the highway instead of actively patrolling.

In total, nine officers—including three Sub-Inspectors (SIs), one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), two Grade Civil Police Officers (CPOs), and three policemen on driver duty—were on duty in these vehicles seized during the inspection.

The operation was led by VACB Central Range Superintendent of Police Sasidharan S, along with 60 officers from Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts, the release added.