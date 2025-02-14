New Delhi: A sum of $40,000 has been handed over for the release of Malayali nurse Nimisha Priya, who is on death row in Yemen in a case of murder of a man belonging to that country, said Minister of State for External Affairs Kirthi Vardhan Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, replying to a question from MP John Brittas, said the money was transferred to the family of the Yemeni man through the account of the External Affairs Ministry, based on a request from Priya’s family.

“The Central government is taking all possible measures in the case. However, Priya’s release from prison is a matter to be settled between her family and that of the deceased man,” said the minister.

Singh also pointed out that the Centre had arranged Priya’s mother’s travel to Yemen, despite a travel ban in place. The government also appointed a power of attorney to carry out the negotiations. Additionally, the service of an advocate was ensured and assistance was given to transfer the blood money to Yemen, said the minister.

At the same time, Singh said that being a very sensitive issue, all stakeholders should exercise much caution over the procedures aimed at Priya’s release. “Any flaw in the negotiations could affect Priya’s release and the future of the case,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Singh did not answer a question on reports that Iran was involved in the efforts to release Priya.

Brittas alleged that the Centre was evading its responsibility in the issue by stating that it was for the families of Priya and the deceased man to negotiate her release.