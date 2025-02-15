Wayanad: KPCC President K Sudhakaran said that the party is ready to conduct a joint protest with the Kerala government against the 'conditional' loan sanctioned by the Centre for Wayanad rehabilitation, Manorama News reported on Saturday.

The Centre, under strict conditions, has sanctioned an interest-free loan of Rs 529.50 crore for 16 projects in the landslide-affected areas of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, which must be utilised before March 31, 2025. The centre's decision led to widespread criticism as it only gave 45 days to the government to distribute the funds.

"We are willing to organise a joint protest if they are ready", Sudhakaran said adding that the centre is behaving cruelly to the landslide victims in Wayanad.

On Friday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that it is extremely difficult to utilise the fund within the allotted time. "We asked for a grant, but they gave a loan" he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed his displeasure with the Central government's stance. "The Centre's conditions are cruel and scary", he said.