Thiruvananthapuram: A month after the state government scrapped plans to establish waste-to-energy plants on public-private partnership (PPP) model in four cities, the local-self government department has given sanction to constitute a PPP cell within the Suchitwa mission. The mission provides technical and managerial support to local self-government institutions in managing waste. The new move is envisaged as a technical mechanism to provide expert advice and assistance to local bodies to initiate projects in the field of waste management on PPP model.

In January 2025, the Executive Director of the Suchitwa mission requested the approval of the state government to constitute a dedicated PPP cell within the mission to integrate private sector participation effectively in the waste management activities. This can address the complex challenges in waste management across the state, as per the letter. It was also informed that the proposed PPP cell will serve as a nodal agency to develop comprehensive waste management strategies, attract private investments and coordinate with the local bodies.

According to the order sanctioning the proposal issued by the Special secretary T V Anupama, the state is nearing satuaration point with respect to door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste and creation of new institutional facilities. In liquid waste management, due to protests, huge project costs and clearances, the state is moving very slowly, the Special secretary noted.

PPP projects are envisaged in the categories like centralized compressed bio-gas plants mainly in urban clusters, faecal sludge treatment plants in identified clusters of 15 sq.km an waste-to-energy (WTE) plants. Hence Suchitwa mission needs to augment its capacity by creating a PPP cell, according to the order.

In January, LSGD issued an order cancelling WTE projects in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kollam. The order noted that out of seven proposed projects, financial closure was achieved and project was initiated only in Palakkad. The government was forced to cancel the projects seven years after a scheme was approved to establish 5 MW WTE plants on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis in PPP mode.