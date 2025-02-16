A theft case accused from Assam, who hoodwinked cops and ran off from court premises in Kottayam, would not have thought that a 52-year-old, wiry traffic cop on duty could outrun him and foil his ambitious escape plan. For Sasi Kumar, employed as a civil police officer with the Kottayam traffic police, it was just a warm-up sprint. A trained athlete with many laurels to his credit, Sasi Kumar saw a cop struggling to keep up with the accused and immediately went after the accused and held him.

His timely act has earned him recognition from the police department. Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed honoured him for his courage and dedication to perform his duty.

"I was on duty at the Collectorate junction traffic island. When I saw a man running, I thought it may be some scuffle among migrant workers. Later, I saw another cop running after him and realized that he was trying to get away. He fell into a pit, I also jumped in without any second thoughts. We were able to detain him. I am glad that I was able to offer my services," said Sasi Kumar.

A marathon runner, Sasi Kumar is a familiar face in the Kerala police athletics team. A native of Idayazham in Vaikom, he has won several medals in state and national athletic events. “I’ve always had a penchant for sports and fitness. I truly believe it's always been there in my genes,” he said.

Sasi Kumar receiving an award from Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed. Photo: Special Arrangement

His love for long-distance running began at the early age of 14 after participating in a 15 km mini-marathon from Vadayar to Kuttampalam. “Being able to finish that event was a major achievement for me,” he said, adding that it inspired him to sign up for more such events in long-distance running. After completing pre-degree from St Xaviers, Kothavara, he could not pursue higher education due to financial constraints at home. To support his family, he took up various odd jobs, but he continued to participate in marathon running whenever he got an opportunity.

His fortunes changed when he cracked the police test when he was 32 years old, joining the force as a trainee in the Armed Police Battalion. It was during his time at the force that he earned many accolades as an athlete. He grabbed the Silver medal in the Veterans Athletics Championship held in Bengaluru and proved his might in other events, including steeplechase and long jump.

Last year, Sasi Kumar was also selected as the best athlete at the Kottayam District Police Athletics Championship for having multiple podium finishes in various athletics disciplines. Along with his prowess in athletics, Sasi Kumar is also a renowned volleyball and football player. He captained the Kottayam District Football police team for years and still plays as a wing-back, a position which requires high stamina. His wife, Sindhu PS, is also a police officer, serving as an ASI at Mannancherry station in Alappuzha. The couple has two kids, 16-year-old Amith Aromal and seven-year-old Amrit Ishan.