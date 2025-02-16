Kochi brothers die after bike collides with divider in Thrissur
Thrissur: Two brothers died in a road accident at Potta Nadukunnu in Thrissur. The deceased, Suraj (32) and Sajeesh (25) were from Pattimattom, Ernakulam. The duo was on their way from Muringoor to Kodakara when the two-wheeler they were riding crashed into a divider on the national highway around 5 am on Sunday.
The brothers had been visiting relatives in Muringoor. Police are investigating whether another vehicle was involved in the collision.
Although the duo was rushed to St James Hospital in Chalakudy by residents who witnessed the accident, they could not be saved.
