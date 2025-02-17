The state government has constituted a coordination committee chaired by the Chief Secretary for the implementation of the Wayanad township projects.

The 16-member committee will have heads of Finance department, Water resources department, Power department, local self government department and Revenue and disaster management department as members.

District Collector Wayanad will be the Joint convener of the committee. Senior project advisor KIIFCON, will be the special invitee. The revenue department has finalised the terms of reference (ToR) of the committee. The committee shall finalize the scope of the project and mode of implementation in tune with the decisions taken by the council of ministers.

It will recommend policy decisions to the rehabilitation committee and the council of ministers. The committee shall review project funding, including sponsorships and expenditures.

Coordination between stakeholders to ensure timely completion of the project, over and above the coordination undertaken by the Employer's Representative and the Special Officer will be another responsibility of the committee.

The government has sanctioned Rs 15 lakhs for those affected by the landslide who wish to stay outside the township.

The proposal submitted by KIIFCON, 467 units on plots measuring 5 cents and 266 units on plots measuring 10 cents, has been approved by the government at a proposed cost of Rs 632 crores.

Tribal families will be allotted land either in the township or places near the forest zone subject to provisions of the Forest Rights Act, or they will be given Rs 15 lakh.