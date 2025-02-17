The committee constituted by the Director of Medical Education (DME) to probe the shocking ragging incident at Government Nursing College, Kottayam, found out that the college authorities made serious lapses with regard to managing the anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad.

The summary of findings was included in the order issued by Rajan Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, suspending Kottayam Government Nursing College Principal Prof Sulekha AT and Assistant Professor Ajeesh P Mani, who was in charge of the assistant warden’s duties at the college hostel. Following the incident, the hostel’s housekeeper and security personnel were also removed.

The committee reported that the anti-ragging committee meeting was not held after November 29, 2024. No records regarding the anti-ragging squad were maintained in the college. The housekeeper cum security who stayed in the hostel failed to report incidents related to ragging and to prevent it. The faculties were given anti-ragging duties only from November 4, 2024, to December 12, 2024.

Except for the Assistant warden, no other faculties visited the hostel as per the duty schedule. No registers were properly maintained. "The authorities made grave lapses in enforcing precautionary and monitory measures to prevent ragging. The action was only limited to classes and warning," the committee noted in the report.

The advisory issued by the University Grants Commission to the vice-chancellor/registrars of all universities, principals of all colleges and all regulatory authorities in January 2025 called for stepping up an anti-ragging mechanism by the constitution of an anti-ragging committee, anti-ragging squad, setting up an anti-ragging-cell, installation of CCTV cameras at vital points. It also stressed the need for regular interaction and counselling with students, identification of trouble-triggers, and a surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteen, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets and bus stands.

Kottayam police arrested five third-year students—Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21)—under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and relevant charges of the BNS. The complaint revealed that ragging had been ongoing in the boys' hostel for nearly three months. The accused, who had been suspended by the college earlier after being charged with ragging six juniors, were remanded in judicial custody.

Shocking visuals that surfaced on Thursday showed a first-year student being tied to a cot and tortured. The junior student was stripped, slashed with a divider and subjected to further abuse, including dumbbells being placed on his private parts.