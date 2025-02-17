Pathanamthitta: A CITU activist was stabbed to death in Perunad Madathumoozhy, Pathanamthitta. The deceased, Jithin (36), is a native of Mampara, Perunad. Jithin was stabbed during a clash that broke out near the Kochupalam Bridge in Perunad Madathumoozhy late Sunday.

Earlier, there had been a clash among the youths, which was followed by a second altercation at the Madathumoozhy area. During the incident, one other person was injured and was admitted to the hospital. According to the police’s initial assessment, there appears to be no political motive behind the attack, reported Manorama Online. An investigation is ongoing.