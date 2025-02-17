CITU activist stabbed to death in Pathanamthitta
Mail This Article
×
Pathanamthitta: A CITU activist was stabbed to death in Perunad Madathumoozhy, Pathanamthitta. The deceased, Jithin (36), is a native of Mampara, Perunad. Jithin was stabbed during a clash that broke out near the Kochupalam Bridge in Perunad Madathumoozhy late Sunday.
Earlier, there had been a clash among the youths, which was followed by a second altercation at the Madathumoozhy area. During the incident, one other person was injured and was admitted to the hospital. According to the police’s initial assessment, there appears to be no political motive behind the attack, reported Manorama Online. An investigation is ongoing.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.