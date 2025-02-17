Thrissur woman hacked by husband succumbs to injuries
Mail This Article
×
Thrissur: A woman who was in critical condition after being hacked by her husband breathed her last on Monday. The deceased is Sreeshma (35).
Her husband, Vasan (49), a native of Marekkad, hacked Sreeshma on January 29, 2025. After attacking her, Vasan fled the scene but was later arrested by Mala police. He is currently remanded at Viyyur Jail.
It is learned that Vasan attacked his wife following a family dispute. While Sreeshma was working at a private factory, she purchased a smartphone on EMI. Growing suspicious of her, the accused committed the crime.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.