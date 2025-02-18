12-year-old girl goes missing in Kochi, search on
Kochi: A 12-year-old girl from Vaduthala has been missing since Tuesday evening.
The girl, identified as Tanvi Swaneesh, is a seventh-grade student at Saraswathi Vidyanikethan Public School, Elamakkara.
Police are attempting to trace her using a mobile phone believed to be in her possession. However, the phone signal was lost after the Pachalam area. The girl, who is in a school uniform, was last spotted in the area on a bicycle.
According to Manorama News, school authorities had confiscated the phone from the student during class hours and later returned it to her.
