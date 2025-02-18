Palakkad: Karimba Shameer, an adventure rescuer, passed away leaving behind many climbs unconquered. His wife, Suhada, soon realised that scaling the heights of life required even greater courage and a daring spirit.

Today, she embodies the same adventurous spirit that once defined her husband- fearlessly climbing the tallest trees, chopping down branches, and descending with a smile.

Shameer, known for his fearless spirit, would climb any tree or mountain without hesitation. He also served meals to the needy and was a lifeline for people facing tragedies. Once, following a directive from the Kashmir government, he even trained farmers there in tree climbing. But his journey was cut short on May 29 last year, when he passed away at the age of 43 due to a cardiac arrest.

His sudden demise left Suhada facing a world full of challenges. With four children to care for and huge debts from Shameer’s charitable activities, she quickly realised that tears would not help her move forward. Determined to rise above her circumstances, she picked up the axe and rope Shameer had left behind and took training in tree climbing at Irinjalakuda.

Until then, Suhada had never climbed a tree in her life. But she put on Shameer’s safety gear and began her ascent. She even took up some contracts within a month, and now, no tree is too tall to scare her. “The faces of my children and husband, along with my faith in the Almighty, give me the courage I need,” Suhada says.