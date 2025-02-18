Thiruvananthapuram: The Anti-Ragging Cell looking into the ragging allegations at Kariavattom Government College, Thiruvananthapuram, has confirmed that a first-year biotechnology student was assaulted by a group of seven third-year students. The victim, Bins Jose, reported that on February 11, the senior students dragged him into an SFI unit room and beat him.

The senior students asked Bins to kneel down. When he refused, they beat him and kept him on his knees for about 15 minutes. When Bins asked for water, one of the senior students took a bottle of water, spat inside it, and forced him to drink it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, they beat me and my friend Abhishek inside the college’s 'naalukettu'. After he ran toward the principal's office, seven students dragged me into the SFI unit room and assaulted me,” Bins told Manorama News. “They tore my shirt, and I had to remain inside the room without it. They only gave me another shirt later,” he added.

“They confiscated my son’s phone. He couldn’t contact anyone,” said Jose, Bins’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the cell's confirmation, the principal forwarded the complaint to Kazhakkuttom Police. The police who had registered a case against the seven students based on prior complaints will likely add sections for ragging as well.