Thiruvananthapuram: Seven senior students at Government College, Kariavattom, were suspended following a complaint of ragging on Tuesday.

This latest incident comes just days after five students at the state-run nursing college in Kottayam were arrested for brutally torturing a junior. A video of the attack had surfaced, exposing the shocking incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the fresh case, state higher education minister Dr R Bindu announced a meeting of all college principals to address the issue of ragging.

The Kazhakkuttam Police had registered a case against seven third-year students from Kariavattom Government College on charges of assaulting junior students. The complainant, Abhishek, alleged that on February 11, 2025, senior students attacked him and his friend Bins Jose. The accused—Alan, Velu, Anandan, Salman, Sravan, Pardhan, and Immanuel—have been booked under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly with intent to commit a crime), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting with a deadly weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).