Thiruvananthapuram: Temperatures across the state have risen significantly, with Kannur and Thrissur recording the highest temperatures in the last 24 hours—36.8 degrees Celsius and 36.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Daytime temperatures have reached 35 degrees Celsius in five districts: Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Malappuram, and Kollam.

There is no chance of rain in the state for the next five days. The weather department also says that the heat is likely to continue like this. Heatwaves, usually confined to March and April, began impacting several parts of the state as early as late January.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent Facebook post, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alerted the people about the rising temperatures in the state, warning that the intense summer heat could lead to health issues such as sunstroke, sunburn, and dehydration. Disaster Management Authority's warning that temperatures could rise 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in certain areas, he said.

He advised the public to avoid direct sunlight for prolonged periods, especially between 11 am and 3 pm. The CM also highlighted the increased risk of fire outbreaks in places such as markets, waste collection centres, dumping yards, and buildings, stressing the need for fire audits and appropriate safety measures.