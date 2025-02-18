Idukki: A search operation is underway in the Anayirankal reservoir here at Santhanpara panchayat after two men from the neighbouring Rajakumary panchayat went missing. The missing individuals are Jaison Varghese (45), a ward member (Manjakuzhi) in Rajakumary panchayat, and his close friend Biju Melekkudiyil.

Local residents raised the alarm on Tuesday morning after discovering their phones, watches, and shoes near the reservoir’s shore. According to Rajakumary panchayat vice president Ajesh Mukalel, Jaison and Biju had visited the dam on Monday along with two other friends. By evening, they dropped off their companions at a nearby junction and returned to the dam premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

When their families began searching for them initially, calls to their phones went unanswered. On Tuesday morning, locals who came for fishing found Jaison’s phone ringing at the shore and attended the call, confirming suspicions of their disappearance.

The fire force, along with Santhanpara police, has launched a search operation. Officials also found the car they used, which was parked nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many tourists are visiting the area, but venturing into the water for a bath is not common. We are unsure if Jaison and Biju were frequent visitors here,” Ajesh added. Jaison is survived by his wife and two children, while Biju leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and his mother.