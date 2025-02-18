Pathanamthitta: The CPM has called for a hartal in Perunad on Wednesday following the death of CITU worker Jithin Shaji. The hartal will be observed from 6 am to 2 pm.  

Jithin’s funeral will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. The public will be able to pay their respects to him at the CPM Perunad local committee office from 9.30 to 11.30 am.  

Jithin Shaji (33), a headload worker and active member of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), was murdered around 9.30 pm on Sunday near Kochupalam after an altercation that began in Madathumoozhi.  

Police arrested eight people on Monday in connection with his murder. The accused include Vishnu PS (37), who allegedly stabbed Jithin, along with P Nikhilesh Kumar (30), Saran Mon (32), S Sumit (39), M T Manish (30), Aromal (24), Mithun Madhu (22), and Akhil Suseelan (30).

