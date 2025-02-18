3 bar security staff booked for assaulting Thrissur man
Thrissur: Kunnamkulam Police on Tuesday arrested three security staff of the KR Bar in Perumpilavu, Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, for allegedly assaulting a customer.
The accused are Jayan (43) from Cheramangalam in Palakkad, Sujith (34) from Paramppam Kunnu in Thiruvananthapuram and Shiju Kumar (31) from Palakkad. Following an altercation inside the bar, the accused allegedly attacked the customer, Shekkeer, severely beaten him using a stick and dragged him onto the road.
According to sources, Shekkeer suffered a brain haemorrhage and a fracture on his skull. The police registered a case after reviewing the incident's CCTV visuals. Shekkeer is currently under treatment at Thrissur Medical College.
