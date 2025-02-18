Mananthavady: A wildfire broke out again on Tuesday in the Kambamala Hills near Pilakkavu, Thalappuzha, just a day after a massive blaze ravaged over five hectares of forest. Forest officials believe both fires were man-made rather than natural.



The forest department has launched a preliminary investigation into the possibility that the fire was deliberately set to reduce the threat of wildlife in the area. Officials suspect that human intervention may be behind the recurring fires.

The incident comes amid rising fears among locals following repeated sightings of a tiger in the Thalappuzha region. Since a video of the big cat crossing a road into the valley surfaced on social media, anxiety has been growing among residents. Despite the forest department’s announcement that it would capture the tiger and the installation of multiple cages in the area, public unrest continues as the animal remains at large.

North Wayanad divisional forest officer (DFO) KJ Martin Lowell told reporters that this was the second wildfire in the region in just a few days. “It is too early in the season for recurring wildfires, as the undergrowth is not dry enough to ignite naturally,” he said. “There is no possibility of a natural wildfire at this point.”

The forest department suspects human involvement, as the affected grasslands are far from human settlements and appear to have been intentionally set on fire.

Wildfires—both natural and man-made—are common in Wayanad during the peak of summer. Forest-dwelling communities often set controlled fires to secure firewood for the monsoon season. Accidental fires are also a concern, with carelessly discarded cigarette butts capable of triggering massive blazes within minutes.