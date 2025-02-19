Thiruvananthapuram: The Chooralmala bridge, which was completely destroyed in a Wayanad landslide, will be reconstructed with enhanced strength. Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that a Rs 35 crore project proposal has been approved for the reconstruction.



The new bridge will connect Chooralmala town to Mundakkai Road. It will replace the previous bridge that linked Meppadi with Mundakkai and Attamala.

The construction will ensure the bridge can withstand future disasters. It will be built at a higher elevation than the maximum recorded flood level from the last calamity. The new bridge will be taller than the previous one, with a total length of 267.95 metres. This includes 107 metres on the river and 80 metres on either side.

As the structure is elevated, extended approach roads of 80 metres on both ends will be constructed. No pillars will be placed in the water; instead, the foundation will be built on both riverbanks.

The previous bridge was washed away in a flash flood triggered by a landslide on July 30 last year.