The state government has made drone-LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey report mandatory for quarrying permits. The Industries Department has issued a notification amending the Kerala minor mineral concession rules, 2015 by inserting clauses related to submission of drone -LiDAR survey report.



As per the notification, after scrutiny of the documents and site inspection, the applicant for quarrying permit or quarrying lease shall submit the drone – LiDAR survey report regarding the reserve of the mineral in the applied area as estimated by the competent agency prior to the grant of Letter of Intent. If the applied area is not virgin, the extracted quantity shall also be included in the drone – LiDAR survey report.

Quarrying permit holders and quarrying leaseholders, including the existing quarrying permission holders, shall submit the drone – LiDAR survey report at the time of submission of the scheme of mining and mine closure plan or any other situation as warranted by the competent authority. The officials with the Mining and Geology department said that the report will be compulsory for grant of permit to mine granite building stone from rock quarries.

The notification says that the drone – LiDAR survey report is not required for the applications and concessions for laterite (building stone), ordinary earth, ordinary sand, ordinary clay, silica sand and lime shell, which have an area of less than 50 areas.



The department has also notified the fee for drone - LiDAR survey. The fees are as follows.

Upto 2 Hectares - Rs 1,25,000

Above 2 Hectares to 5 Hectares - Rs 1,45,000

Above 5 Hectares to 8 Hectares - Rs 1,65,000

Above 8 Hectares to 10 Hectares - Rs 1,85,000

Above 10 Hectares - Rs 2,20,000

If the applied area has a waterlogged portion, an additional fee has to be paid, which is as follows.



Upto 0.5 Hectares - Rs 30,000

Above 0.5 Hectares to 2 Hectares - Rs 40,000

Above 2 Hectares - Rs 60,000

The Ministry of Mines has directed that the State use drone technology to regulate and monitor mining activities. The Government examined the matter and found that measurements with regard to the volume of minerals that existed as a resource in a quarry, as well as the volume of minerals mined out from a quarry, are very important in preventing revenue loss and environmental deterioration. As per the notification, the system is being introduced to bring transparency to the existing estimation system.

