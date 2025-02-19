Kozhikode: The Nadakkave Police have registered a case against six senior students for assaulting a first-year undergraduate student at the Holy Cross College at Nadakkavu here.

In his complaint, Vishnu VT said he was assaulted by seniors for wearing sunglasses to the college.

The incident happened at 6:45 pm on February 14 at the college volleyball court. According to Vishnu’s complaint, six third-year students asked him to remove the sunglasses he was wearing. Since he did not remove eyeglasses, the seniors forcibly removed it and assaulted him. He sustained injuries to the back of his head and legs.

A case has been registered against Muhammed Sinan, Gautham, and four others. They have been charged under relevant sections of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.