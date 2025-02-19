Wild elephant kills 60-year-old man in Thrissur
Thrissur: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thrissur on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the Thamaravellachal forest area. The victim, Prabhakaran, a resident of Thamaravellachal, was attacked while collecting forest produce.
