Malayali station master dies after being run over by train in Madurai
Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai: A Malayali station master died after being run over by a train in Madurai around 8:30 am on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anusekhar (31), the station master of Kalligudi.
While attempting to board the Shenkottai-Erode train, he slipped and fell. Although the train stopped immediately, he could not be saved. The train later resumed service.
