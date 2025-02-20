Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai: A Malayali station master died after being run over by a train in Madurai around 8:30 am on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Anusekhar (31), the station master of Kalligudi.

While attempting to board the Shenkottai-Erode train, he slipped and fell. Although the train stopped immediately, he could not be saved. The train later resumed service.