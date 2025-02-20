Kochi: The arrest of Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO) T M Jerson by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has exposed a staggering corruption racket—one where bribes weren’t limited to cash but also included liquor. Jerson was caught red-handed for demanding ₹25,000 and a bottle of liquor to renew the route permit of a bus in Chellanam. However, what stunned investigators even more was the discovery of 74 liquor bottles, including several expensive ones worth lakhs, at his flat in Edappally.



Sources at the RTO office revealed that bribes were a routine affair for processing applications, but in Jerson’s case, a bottle of liquor was also a requirement. The vigilance team suspects that many of the bottles seized from his residence were obtained through such illicit dealings.

In fact, the very case that led to his arrest involved alcohol—he allegedly demanded ₹25,000 and a bottle of liquor to renew a bus’s route permit and transfer it to another vehicle. Although Jerson initially granted a temporary three-day permit, he later stalled the application. When agents representing the applicant approached him, they were informed that the permit would not be issued unless his demands were met. Following this, two of Jerson’s associates, Rama Padiyar and Saji, collected an initial installment of ₹5,000 and a bottle of liquor from the bus owner. However, the applicant had already tipped off the vigilance department, leading to the agents’ immediate arrest. Upon interrogation, they confessed that the bribe was taken on Jerson’s instructions, leading to his detention.

Investigators have also uncovered allegations that Jerson deceived his own colleagues under the guise of a ‘vigilance raid.’ Meanwhile, a probe into his assets has revealed disproportionate wealth. Initially, officials found ₹50 lakh in bank accounts linked to Jerson and his family. After further inspection, this amount was found to have increased to ₹84 lakh. Authorities are now scrutinising documents related to properties he allegedly owns across the state.

Jerson had been under vigilance surveillance for months, with a major lead emerging from the Walayar checkpost. He had reportedly demanded money from colleagues to prevent vigilance raids, allegedly collecting ₹14 lakh from them. The scandal came to light last month when vigilance officers conducted a surprise inspection at the checkpost.

Jerson and his associates will be presented before the vigilance court on Thursday. Officials have indicated that the investigation may expand further to uncover more individuals involved in the bribery network.