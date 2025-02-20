Kottayam: Most high-end superbikes racing through the streets at night with folded number plates belong to drug carriers, according to intelligence gathered by the Excise and police departments.

The Excise officials report that most of these drug distributors are between 18 and 24 years old and these bikes are frequently used for narcotics delivery. These young carriers are in a relentless race to supply synthetic drugs and ampoules to their customers. The rackets prefer delivery agents who operate in pairs, often a man and a woman posing as a couple to evade late-night police checks.

As the speed of supply becomes a status symbol within these circles, fierce competition has emerged among drug networks, with rival groups racing to make the fastest deliveries.

Luxury bikes and lucrative pay

Drug rackets provide superbikes worth up to Rs 15 lakh with sufficient fuel for carrying out deliveries. The courier agents earn anywhere between Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per drop.

Many youngsters are lured into this trade with the promise of quick and easy money- making up to Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in a single night. Some delivery agents even make high-speed runs from Kochi to Kottayam, supplying drugs to multiple clients in a single trip.

Kottayam becomes Kerala’s rising drug hub

Kottayam has emerged as the state’s hotspot for narcotic-related crimes, registering the highest number of cases last year. While the total number of cases registered during the period stood at 134, officials believe the actual volume of drug trade in the district is at least ten times higher.

No parole for convicted drug offenders

In a strict move to curb the menace, the State Home Department has ordered that those convicted in narcotics cases must serve their full prison term without parole.

Convicts are generally entitled to 30 days of leave per year, with a possible extension of 10 days under special circumstances. In addition, emergency leaves of three days (approved by the jail superintendent) and 15 days (granted by the government) are also available.

However, none of these privileges apply to those convicted in drug-related cases. The Excise and police departments have decided to give wide publicity to this decision and intensify night-time inspections.