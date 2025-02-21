Kottayam/Chennai: CPM Kottayam District Secretary A V Russel (60) passed away on Friday at Apollo Hospital in Chennai following a heart attack. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Russel rose to the top leadership position by leading several youth movements. After his studies at SN College, Cherthala, he became active in youth leadership and gained prominence as the leader of the fierce youth movements in the 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began his political journey as a block secretary in Changanassery and joined the party in 1981. He served as the Changanassery area secretary for 12 years and led protests following the Koothuparamba firing.

Former district secretary V N Vasavan contested the last Lok Sabha and assembly elections, while Russel served as district secretary twice. After Vasavan became an MLA, Russel was elected district secretary. He was also re-elected as district secretary at the last district conference. Additionally, Russel served as the state vice president of DYFI and was a member of the central committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is survived by wife, Bindu, a CPM member, daughter Charulatha, and son-in-law, Alan Dev.