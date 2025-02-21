Malappuram: A 32 year-old man was arrested in Tirur here on Friday for beating his elderly mother to death using a gas cylinder. The deceased is Amina (65), wife of Kavappura Nannattu house Abu. The Kalpakancherry Police have arrested their son Musammil, who is facing mental health issues.

The incident happened in the early morning, between 4 am and 6 am, when Abu left for work. Musammil attacked Amina, who was working in the kitchen, without any provocation. He beat his mother in her head using a gas cylinder, according to the FIR filed by the police.

Musammal, who was struggling with mental health issues, had not been taking his prescribed medicines properly for the past week. This led to frequent arguments between him and his mother, according to the local people.

However, the Kalpakancherry police have not yet confirmed the mental challenges of the accused. "We are considering it as a usual murder case and the motive led to the incident will be revealed after the investigation", the police said.