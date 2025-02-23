Thiruvananthapuram: A 22-year-old BTech student of Rajadhani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Nagaroor, was stabbed to death in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased, Valentine, was a native of Mizoram. The Nagaroor police have taken a batchmate, also from Mizoram, into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened around 10.30 pm at a junction about 200 meters from the college. “Locals alerted us, and we rushed to the spot. The injured student was initially taken to KTCT Hospital and later shifted to KIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning,” an official of Nagaroor police station told Onmanorama. Preliminary investigations suggest an altercation between the two students may have led to the attack, the cop added.

“Both the deceased and the suspect were reportedly involved in frequent disputes after consuming alcohol. They had also been expelled from the college hostel following earlier incidents,” said R Suresh Kumar, Thannikkonam ward member.

Police confirmed that the suspect was detained at the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.