Kannur: The death of a tribal couple in a wild elephant attack at Kannur’s Aralam Farm has sparked fresh protests in the state. Forest Minister AK Saseendran termed the incident unfortunate and assured immediate action to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. The minister will reach Aralam on Monday and attend an all party meeting.

Meanwhile, BJP called for a hartal in Aralam panchayat on Monday to protest against the wild elephant attacks.

Speaking to Manorama News, the minister stated that the farm owners’ failure to clear the thickets contributed to the tragedy.

“Aralam Farm is very close to the forest range. The Forest Department had already instructed farm owners to clear the thickets properly to prevent wild animals from straying onto their property. However, the farm remains almost like a forest, allowing wild animals to enter the area,” said the minister.

He added that forest officials would be deployed to drive away wild elephants from Aralam Farm. The district collector has been instructed to monitor the situation and report to the minister.

The minister also pointed out that fencing work, utilising the SC/ST welfare fund, is currently underway.

“The Forest Department has invited tenders to install solar fences in residential areas near forest ranges. Changes in forest habitats and climate change are the primary reasons for the increasing human-wildlife conflicts,” he said.

Velli and his wife Leela were reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant on Sunday evening. People have been staging a protest with the bodies at the site.

The number of people killed in wild animal attacks has been rising steadily in Kerala. In February alone, around seven people lost their lives in wild elephant attacks across the state.