Kannur: The Payyannur Excise team late Saturday arrested a 30-year-old woman with four grams of methamphetamine. The accused, Nikhila, alias 'Bullet Lady,' is from Mullakkodi, Payyannur. Excise officials said the drugs were brought from Bengaluru for sale.

The team also noted that Nikhila was arrested with two kilograms of ganja in 2023. Known by her alias 'Bullet Lady,' Nikhila travels across several states on her motorcycle. She and her associates turned to selling drugs through the friendships they made during their travels, officials said. The team was led by Inspector Dineshan K.