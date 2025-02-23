Kozhikode: A youth died after falling into a gorge next to Thamarassery Churam. The deceased Amal is (23) a native of Thodannur, Vadakara. Amal, a driver for a private company in Kozhikode, was on a sightseeing trip to Wayanad with his colleagues. There were 13 people in the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am when Amal got off the traveller to urinate. The fire and rescue team from Kalpetta recovered Amal's body from the ditch.

"We received the emergency call at 1.30 am, and our team reached the spot as soon as possible. Visibility was poor. The gorge was nearly 60 feet deep. We set up floodlights, and four of us climbed down after putting on our gear. Others coordinated from the top. Amal's friends also assisted in the mission," Fire and Rescue official Jithin said."Amal’s body was found hanging from a tree branch in the gorge. We used stretchers to bring him up, but sadly, it was too late," he added.

After post-mortem at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, the body will be handed over to his relatives.