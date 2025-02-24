Pulsar Suni arrested for abusing hotel staff in Ernakulam
Ernakulam: Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni was arrested on Monday for attacking a hotel and abusing its staff in Rayamangalam, Ernakulam. The prime accused in 2017 actor assault case, Suni was out on bail under stringent conditions.
The incident happened at 8:30 pm on Sunday in David's Lad hotel in Kuruppampadi. Suni started to abuse the staff following a delay in taking his orders. He threatened to kill them and smashed a glass on the floor. The hotel owner incurred a loss of Rs 250, according to the FIR.
Suni is charged with criminal intimidation and obscene acts under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
