It was after a long wait that Kumaramputhur panchayat authorities in Palakkad managed to find four sharp-shooters to deal with wild boars that have become a menace in all the 18 wards in the local body. On Saturday, four shooters and panchayat representatives headed out for their first mission.

It started off smoothly as the marksmen gunned down five boars. But the plan went awry when the team reached a house where residents frequently complained about wild boar raids. Shooters spotted two boars near a transformer. One of them took aim, but slipped; the bullet zipped past the boar and hit the transformer. A burst and a spark followed, snapping the power supply in the neighbouring areas for almost a day.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has now sought compensation of Rs 2.85 lakh from the panchayat for the damage. In addition, the board officials also filed a complaint with the Mannarkkad police, demanding action against the panchayat and the shooters.

Panchayat authorities said they haven't taken any decision on paying the compensation. "It is a matter between two departments. We have been suffering for a long due to the wild boar raids. A panchayat staff was attacked by the boar, and he was bedridden for four months. Every day, we face the ire of the public. They depend on farming for livelihood, and boars ravage the farms, leaving nothing behind. We had a hard time finding sharpshooters, and it was our first day of the mission when this incident happened," said panchayat president Rajan Ambadath. He added that it was an accident and the shooter also was injured when the gun recoiled.

The incident happened at Changaleeri, Mothikkal on Saturday night. "Wild boar menace is a serious issue in our area; people can't earn a living. Finally, when we thought we had a solution, it ended like this," said Usha, a ward member.

KSEB officials with Mannarkad and Kumarampathur sections said that the transformer was crucial to the power supply of 200 residents in the area. "The transformer was damaged after the bullet hit it. We had to replace it, install a new one and get it charged before the supply could be restored. A compensation has been sought from the panchayat," said a KSEB official.

Mannarkad police said that they have received a complaint from the KSEB against the panchayat, but no case has been filed so far.