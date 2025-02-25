New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a Kerala-based agent for allegedly arranging a counterfeit resident permit for a Keralite travelling to Italy. The accused has been identified as Rupesh PR.

The fake job scam was uncovered after Dijo Davis (25), a Keralite, was deported from Italy for possessing a counterfeit resident permit. Immigration officials at the Italian airport detected the forgery and denied him entry.

Following his deportation, the police launched an investigation when Davis arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

During questioning, Davis revealed that he had paid Rs 8.2 lakh to the accused, Rupesh, who had promised to arrange his journey and secure a job in Italy.

"Teams tracked the accused to Kerala, and he was apprehended. An MBA graduate, Rupesh confessed to his involvement in fraudulent immigration activities," said a police officer.

Rupesh admitted to having links with fraudulent agents who swindled money from unsuspecting individuals by offering fake job opportunities abroad. He had also opened a consultancy in Kerala that dealt with ticket bookings and visa services.