Kannur: The Kannur Town Police registered a case against CPM leaders on Tuesday for blocking a highway while laying siege to the Head Post Office. According to the police, over 5,000 identifiable individuals have been booked in the case. CPM District Secretary MV Jayarajan has been named the first accused, while MLA KV Sumesh also faces charges.

The CPM district committee organised the protest against the central government’s alleged discrimination against Kerala in the Union Budget. The police registered a case after determining that the protest violated a 2010 order by the Kerala High Court, which prohibited public meetings on roads and road margins.

The Kannur police booked the CPM leaders and others for unlawful assembly and obstructing traffic, causing inconvenience to the public.

The protest was held on the Kargil Yogasala four-lane highway, where a tent was set up in front of the post office, and chairs were arranged in the middle of the road. Traffic through this busy route was diverted from Tuesday morning. A large number of people attended the event, expressing solidarity with the protest against the Centre.

Justifying the traffic disruption, M V Jayarajan said that when thousands participate in a protest, roadblocks are inevitable. "There are alternative routes for travel. There is no other Head Post Office. If the court orders the central government to provide assistance to Kerala this protest will not be necessary. The media have recorded everything to provoke the judges," he said.

The CPM leader also recalled that a similar statement in the past had led to his imprisonment after the media highlighted it.

"In this hot weather, I am ready to go to jail again. The police have issued a notice for obstructing the road, but I have simply folded it and put it back in my pocket," he added.

In 2012, he was jailed for making an offensive speech against two judges who had banned roadside meetings the previous year. At the time, the Kerala High Court ruled that his controversial 'Shumbhan' remarks amounted to "belittling the judges as incompetent and ignorant of the law." Asked about the protest, LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan said he was not aware of the developments in Kannur, but emphasised that the law should not be violated. He added that those who support the LDF government have a responsibility to abide by the law.