Elderly man dies in highway accident after tripping on divider in Thrissur
A 78-year-old man died in an accident after tripping and falling onto a national highway road around 10.30 am on Wednesday. The deceased, Joseph from Marottichal in Thrissur, was accompanying his son, Sumesh, to Thalorre BRD to drop off their car for service.
While crossing the national highway on their way back home, Joseph's foot got stuck in a pothole on the divider, causing him to fall onto the road. A car travelling from Alappuzha to Chennai hit Joseph after he fell. Though he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur, he could not be saved. An investigation is ongoing.
