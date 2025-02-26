17 passengers injured as bus overturns in Malappuram
Malappuram: Nearly 17 passengers were injured after a private bus overturned at Puthanathani on the Kozhikode-Thrissur stretch of the national highway on Wednesday. The accident took place around 7 pm.
The bus crashed into a sand pile on a newly constructed section of the national highway and toppled over. Local residents, along with the police and fire force, launched a prompt rescue operation. The injured passengers were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals in Puthanathani and Vailathur.
