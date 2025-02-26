Rs 1 lakh stolen from Thrissur church
Thrissur: A theft occurred early Wednesday at the Kallettumkara Unnimishiha Church office. According to CCTV footage, the thief, wearing a full-sleeved pink shirt and a black mask, was seen entering the premises around midnight, carrying a bag. The thief broke into the office and stole Rs 1 lakh from a cupboard.
Aloor police have launched an investigation into the incident. A dog squad was brought in to track the burglar's scent, but the trail was lost after a short distance. Forensic experts also visited the scene and collected evidence. The church's annual festival took place just a few weeks ago.
