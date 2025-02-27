Thiruvananthapuram: Investigations have revealed that Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, had pawned his girlfriend Farsana’s gold chain and in return, gave her imitation jewellery. Farsana had reportedly asked him to retrieve and return the chain. Police are also probing the extent of the family’s financial debts and have started collecting details about those who lent them money. Afan has claimed that debt was the primary reason behind the murders, and police are taking his statement seriously.

Meanwhile, Afan was formally placed under arrest on Thursday. The first arrest has been recorded in connection with the murder of his grandmother. A police team visited the medical college hospital, where Afan is undergoing treatment, to officially register the arrest.



Crucial details regarding the motive behind the killings are expected to emerge only after further questioning once he is taken into custody. If doctors grant permission, police plan to present him before the Nedumangad court later today. The case related to his grandmother’s murder falls under the jurisdiction of the Pangode police station, while the remaining cases are handled by the Venjaramoodu police station.

On Thursday, police will also record the statement of Shemi, Afan’s mother, who is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in his attack. A medical board that met on Wednesday ruled out any mental health issues for Afan. His blood test results showed no abnormalities and his liver function was normal. After initially resisting treatment, Afan has started cooperating, and the dressing on his leg has been removed. He also requested drinking water on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afan, who consumed rat poison, has been admitted to a ward near the cardiology unit, close to the second ward. He is being held in Room 32, a locked room under tight security, with two police officers monitoring him round the clock. One of his hands is shackled to the bed, with restraints removed only for essential needs. The room has been secured with extra precautions, including covering its glass doors with paper.

‘Brother, girlfriend couldn’t live without me’

Afan told police that he killed his younger brother Afsan and his girlfriend, Farsana, because he believed they could not live without him. He also attempted to murder his mother, Shemi, for the same reason. Thinking she had died, he then tried to end his own life by consuming rat poison, according to his statement.

The financial burden of the family reportedly fell on Afan after his father, who is based in Dammam, stopped sending money and was unable to return to India due to a legal case there.

As debts mounted, creditors allegedly began harassing the family at their home, leading Afan to consider suicide due to humiliation. However, he also decided to kill his brother, a school student, and his mother, a cancer patient, as he felt they were completely dependent on him. Farsana was attacked for the same reason, he claimed.

His grandmother, Salma Beevi, was killed after she refused to give him her gold necklace to pawn, despite repeated pleas. The attack was carried out with the intention to kill, Afan told police.

His uncle, Latheef (his father’s brother), was targeted because he had opposed Afan’s plan to marry Farsana and had ridiculed him over it. Latheef reportedly questioned how Afan could marry her without money and who would support her. Afan told police that, as his uncle, Latheef had a responsibility to take care of both him and Farsana, and his refusal led to the murder.

Afan also admitted to purchasing liquor to mix with rat poison. Though he initially planned to ride his bike to the police station after consuming the poison, he began feeling unwell and instead hired an auto-rickshaw.