Kollam: The 24-hour coastal area hartal announced by the Fisheries Coordination Committee against the Central government's move to mine the sea off the coast of Kerala began on Thursday. Fishermen have refrained from going to sea, and fishing ports, fish landing centres, and fish markets remain closed. Joint protest demonstrations and public meetings scheduled at 125 centres across the state have commenced.

Coordination Committee office bearers T N Prathapan, P P Chitharanjan, and Charles George said that the central government has decided to proceed with sand mining in the state without conducting an environmental impact study or public hearing, which they believe challenges the people of Kerala. A fishermen's parliament march has also been announced for March 12.