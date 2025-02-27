Two injured in firecracker explosion at Varkala temple
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: Two temple officials were injured in a firecracker blast at Manthara Temple in Edava, Varkala. The incident occurred around 1.30 am. During bursting Chinese crackers for the ongoing temple festival, sparks flew onto the temporary shed set up by committee members. The shed caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly.
Fire and rescue officials were alerted at 1:35 am and quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. The injured individuals are receiving treatment from nearby hospitals.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.