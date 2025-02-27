Thiruvananthapuram: Vaikunda Swamy Dharma Pracharana Sabha (VSDP) chairman Vishnupuram Chandrashekaran publicly addressed the arrest of his son in connection with an MDMA drug case on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Chandrashekaran said that while his son was caught with drugs, he firmly believed that "what is wrong is wrong, even if it's my own son who is involved." He condemned the increasing drug menace in Kerala, "Where is the state heading? Drugs are devouring Kerala... The devils have spread their nets targeting our children."

In the post, Chandrashekaran said drug use is unacceptable and urged the public to stay away from drugs. "It can happen to anyone tomorrow," he added.

The Poovar Police had arrested Chandrashekaran's son after MDMA was seized from his friend. Since the quantity was small, both were granted station bail. “Some media outlets failed to report that they were released on bail,” he said. Chandrashekaran also made it clear that he would not intervene in the matter and that if a crime had been committed, it should be punished.

Chandrashekaran urged parents to be vigilant in safeguarding their children."We must take better care of our children. While there are limits to what we can control, including their friendships, these are often shaped by the institutions and environments they study in. Children can unknowingly fall into drug traps, sometimes even through things like ice cream or sweets. Once they get addicted, they often don’t realise the extent of it until the drugs have taken hold."

Chandrashekaran concluded the post by calling for greater vigilance from the excise and police officials and reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against addiction.