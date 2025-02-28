Young professionals in Kerala’s IT and media sectors are experiencing high levels of work stress, according to a survey conducted by the state Youth Commission. The study found that 84.3 percent of IT employees and 83.5 percent of media professionals reported significant work-related stress.

Kerala Youth Commission chairman M Shajar presented the findings to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in the presence of state Minister for Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian. The survey also revealed that employees in banking and insurance (80.6 percent) and gig economy workers (75.5 percent) faced considerable stress. In contrast, those working in the retail and industrial sectors reported lower stress levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report, based on responses from 1,548 employees aged 18-40 across five sectors—IT, media, gig economy, banking and insurance, and retail and industrial—found that stress was highest among those aged 30-39. Women employees (74.7 percent) reported slightly higher levels of stress than men (73.7 percent). A significant number of respondents, about 68.25 percent, stated that their work-life balance was compromised due to workload pressures.



The survey recommended several measures to address workplace stress. It suggested that organisations establish recreational spaces to provide employees with stress relief and encourage large corporations to appoint dedicated mental health officers, preferably organisational psychologists, to oversee employee well-being initiatives. For small businesses and start-ups that lack resources, the report proposed a government-supported model to offer expert guidance and mental health support. It also recommended making mental health insurance a mandatory part of employee benefits, covering therapy, counselling, and psychiatric care. To discuss the findings, a national seminar on the "Modern World of Work and Mental Health of Youth" will be held in Kazhakkoottam on March 3 and 4.

