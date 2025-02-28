Kozhikode: A class 10 student was severely injured in a clash among students belonging to two different schools on Thursday in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. Mohammed Shahabas, a 16-year-old student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil, who sustained internal bleeding, has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. His condition remains critical.

The fight broke out between students of Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School and MJ Higher Secondary School at a junction on Thursday evening. It is believed to have been triggered by tensions from a previous event— a farewell party at the tuition center on Sunday. During the party, a dance performance was interrupted due to technical issues, which led to mocking from some students, escalating the rift among the students.

After the clash, his friends reportedly dropped Shahabas off at home. Although he appeared weak, there were no visible injuries. However, by 7 pm, he vomited and lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was initially taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, from where he was referred to the Medical college.

Shahabas's relatives voiced concerns about the severity of his injuries, hinting at the possibility of adult involvement in the altercation. "We suspect external involvement, as the injuries were so severe," his relative said. The investigation is ongoing. According to his family, Shahabas went to purchase snacks around 5 pm. When he returned home, he went to the bedroom and lay down. He was given water, but he vomited and was taken to the hospital.