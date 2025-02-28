Alappuzha: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appointed Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas as its Kerala president. The decision, finalised in a meeting of state office bearers, was officially announced by the party’s national leadership.

The appointment of Thomas follows the resignation of PC Chacko. The move was also supported by the faction led by AK Saseendran. Ahead of the announcement, NCP national president Sharad Pawar held discussions with Chacko, Saseendran, and Thomas to reach a consensus.

Chacko reportedly informed Pawar that he faced significant challenges after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declined to induct Thomas as a minister in the state cabinet, replacing Saseendran, despite the party’s decision.